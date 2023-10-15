Israeli Minister Seeks Cabinet Approval To Shut Down Al Jazeera Bureau In Israel: Reports | PTI

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has proposed urgent legislation aimed at closing down the Al Jazeera bureau in Israel, with the measure intended to last "until the end of the war." Al Jazeera, a Qatari-based international news channel, maintains a significant presence in both Gaza and Israel, setting it apart as one of the few global media outlets with a physical presence in these conflict-ridden regions.

Al Jazeera's strained relationship with Israel

Notably, Al Jazeera has had a strained relationship with Israel, most recently highlighted by the May 2022 killing of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh. Israel has consistently denied any involvement in the reporter's death.

This move by the Israeli government is not unprecedented, as in August 2017, Al Jazeera faced similar threats from the Israeli administration. Furthermore, in a broader diplomatic dispute with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Jordan had previously called for Al Jazeera to be banned in these countries.

Recent 'State of War'

The proposed legislation was reportedly scheduled for discussion on Wednesday evening, as the situation in the area remained volatile. Recent events have seen Palestinian group Hamas infiltrate neighborhoods near the Gaza Strip, resulting in a tragic loss of at least 1,300 lives and the capture of numerous hostages. In response, Israel declared a 'state of war' which has claimed over 2,200 lives in Gaza, raising concerns about the possibility of an impending ground offensive.

In anticipation of further military action, the Israeli army has issued an urgent call for the evacuation of residents in Gaza, urging them to relocate to the southern part of the region. The global community remains deeply divided in its stance on the ongoing conflict, with support expressed for both Israel and Palestine.

Gaza under lockdown

Israel's lockdown of Gaza, including the suspension of water, electricity, and food supplies, has further heightened the significance of media organizations on the ground, such as Al Jazeera, in providing international coverage of the Israeli bombardment.

