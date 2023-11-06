Israeli Citizen Killed After Iran-Backed Hezbollah Fires Missile Across Northern Border In Lebanon, Says IDF

Israeli Citizen Killed After Iran-Backed Hezbollah Fires Missile Across Northern Border In Lebanon | Twitter

Tel Aviv, November 6: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that a missile fired by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militants from across the northern border in Lebanon led to the death of an Israeli citizen. In an Arabic post on X late Sunday night, IDF spokesman said that Lt Col Avichay Adrae the "Hezbollah continued to attack Israeli military sites and civilian towns without distinguishing between civilians and military personnel".

One of the attacks resulted in the death of an Israeli citizen

"One of the attacks resulted in the death of an Israeli citizen... Hezbollah continues to destabilise security on the northern border and targets the residents of the north indiscriminately, risking stability in southern Lebanon," he added.

Sunday's missile attack was a pre-planned one

According to the Israeli military, Sunday's missile attack was a pre-planned one. Also on Sunday, IDF chief Herzi Halevi said that the military was ready to shift into "an offensive mode" in the north at any moment. Tensions continue to flare on the Israel-Lebabon border following the unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7.

'Hezbollah would be prepared for all scenarios'

Speaking for the first since the war erupted, the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah said on November 3 that the Hezbollah would be "prepared for all scenarios”.

🚨🇮🇱🇱🇧 FIVE HEZBOLLAH MISSILES hit Kiryat Shmoune amid a failure of ISRAEL’S Iron Dome System. pic.twitter.com/xhlTWAUEIm — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 5, 2023

'Any escalation by the Israeli army at the border would be a historic folly'

He added that any escalation by the Israeli army at the border would be a "historic folly" that would prompt a major response. But he also said Hezbollah’s “primary goal” was to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, and said it was incumbent on the US to implement the cessation of hostilities.

