Israel sets up life-saving defibrillators on streets across country

JERUSALEM: Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are being installed at payphones, lottery stalls, and other public locations around Israel.

In collaboration with other municipalities and organizations, Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA), is promoting the placement of defibrillators as many as possible in public areas.

AEDs on the streets can, in some cases, make the difference between life and death. When a person has a sudden heart attack, every minute is crucial, and defibrillators could provide some extra time until the rescue team arrives.

The AEDs are designed for utilization by untrained individuals so that anyone on the street could potentially be a lifesaver by just pushing a button on the device. The button activates an electrical shock to stabilize the heart rhythm of the person in need.

MDA's dispatch center is able to coordinate callers with the closest public defibrillator while giving instructions on how to operate the AED until professionals come to the scene of an emergency.