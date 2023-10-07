 Israel Retaliates: Strikes 2 High-Rise Towers Used For Housing Hamas Assets In Gaza ; Visuals Surface
Israeli media reports claimed that Hamas fired rockets at civilians in Tel Aviv.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The Israel Defence Forces said on Saturday that it carried out airstrikes at two high-rise towers in the Gaza Strip that were used to house Hamas assets, a media report said. 

"The Hamas terrorist organisation deliberately places its military assets in the heart of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said, Times of Israel reported. "Prior to the strike, the IDF provided advance warning to the occupants of the building and asked them to evacuate," the military added.

article-image

Retaliatory electricity cut by Israel

In retaliation Israel has also halted the supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip and that there is complete darkness in Gaza now, Times Algebra reported along with a video of the same.

watch video here:

Hamas fired rockets at civilians in Tel Aviv

Israeli media reports claimed that Hamas fired rockets at civilians in Tel Aviv. David Saranga, Ambassador, Director of the Digital Diplomacy Bureau, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a video of the same on his X account. In the video, several ambulances and police vehicles can be seen parked in a residential area.

watch video here:

article-image

Hamas leader: We have captured enough Israeli soldiers to free all Palestinian prisoners

Times of Israel reported that the Hamas terror group had threatened to launch rockets at Tel Aviv in response to the IDF strikes on the towers. A senior Hamas leader said that the group has captured enough Israeli soldiers during an unprecedented attack against Israel to make Israeli authorities free all Palestinian prisoners from its jails, Al Jazeera reported. "We managed to kill and capture many Israeli soldiers. The fighting is still on," Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chief of Hamas' political bureau, told Al Jazeera on Saturday. "Our detainees in [Israeli] prisons, their freedom is looming large. What we have in our hands will release all our prisoners. The longer fighting continues, the higher the number of prisoners will become," added al-Arouri, who said senior officers were among those captured, but did not provide any figures. "This is not a [hit-and-run] operation; we started an all-out battle. We expect fighting to continue and the fighting front to expand. We have one prime target: our freedom and the freedom of our holy sites," he told Al Jazeera.

article-image
