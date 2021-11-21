e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:25 PM IST

Israel receives first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine for children: Reports

The vaccination campaign is expected to begin on November 23, according to an announcement issued by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday.
IANS
Covid-19 vaccine for children | Photo: Representative Image

The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines for children arrived in Israel, just ahead of its vaccination campaign for children aged 5 to 11 years, a state-owned media channel has reported.

The shipment of nearly one million children's doses of Pfizer vaccine was flown from Leipzig in Germany to Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv. Later, these vaccines will be distributed to health maintenance organisations throughout the country.

The decision to vaccinate children was taken following a recommendation by the Israeli Health Ministry's expert panel earlier in November, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, the Ministry's experts are expected to discuss vaccinating children who have recovered from the virus and giving a third booster shot to adolescents aged 12-15 years.

