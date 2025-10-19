Israel Launches Airstrikes In Rafah, Southern Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire | (Photo Courtesy: X/@vivid_prowess)

The Israeli military launched fresh airstrikes in Rafah and other parts of southern Gaza on Sunday, according to Israeli media reports, raising concerns about the stability of the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.



The strikes followed what Israel described as an “exchange of fire” with Hamas fighters.

Renewed hostilities and military response



Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with Defence Minister Israel Katz and senior army officials to discuss the escalating situation. Israel’s public broadcaster said the airstrike came after Hamas members fired at Israeli troops in Rafah.



The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Friday that “several terrorists” had opened fire on soldiers in the area but caused no injuries. Later that day, the military said it struck another group of “terrorists” approaching Israeli positions in Khan Younis. The IDF said it would continue operating in Gaza to “remove immediate threats.”



Gaza’s civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said on Saturday that it had recovered the bodies of nine Palestinians, including two men, three women, and four children, after Israeli troops fired two tank shells at a bus.



Ceasefire tensions and hostage exchange



The strikes came as both sides accused each other of breaching the ceasefire agreement. The truce, mediated by the United States, required Hamas to return all 20 surviving hostages and the remains of 12 deceased ones.



Under the terms of the deal, Hamas was expected to hand over all hostages, alive and dead, by Monday at 0900 GMT. However, Hamas has claimed it requires more time and technical support to recover the remaining bodies trapped under rubble across Gaza.



PM Netanyahu reiterated on Israeli Channel 14 that Israel’s campaign in Gaza would not conclude until Hamas is fully disarmed and the enclave is demilitarised. “When that is successfully completed, hopefully in an easy way, but if not, in a hard way, then the war will end,” he said.