Israel-Hamas Conflict: Around 40 Babies Found Dead, Some With Their Heads Chopped Off In Kfar Aza Kibbutz, Claims Shocking Report

IDF Major General Itai Veruv | Twitter screengrab

About 40 dead babies, some with their heads cut off, were found by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in southern Kfar Aza kibbutz, where Hamas militants stormed in on October 7 in a surprise attack, according to a report. The IDF authorities scoured the community to take away the remains of Israeli residents and Hamas militants on Tuesday.

The IDF allowed foreign press to Kfar Aza where the community was ravaged following Saturday's attack. An i24 News journalist present at the scene surveyed the area.

“Talking to some of the soldiers here, they say what they witnessed as they’ve been walking through these communities is bodies of babies with their heads cut off and families gunned down in their beds," the journalist said. “We can see some of these soldiers right now, comforting each other.”

Watch the video below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'It's not a war ... It's a massacre'

In Kfar Aza kibbutz, the bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas militants were recovered from burned down houses and torched cars.

"You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them. It's not a war, it's not a battlefield. It's a massacre, it's a terror activity," Israeli Major General Itai Veruv told reporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It is something that I never saw in my life. It's something that we used to imagine from our grandfathers, grandmothers in the pogrom in Europe and other places. It's not something that happens in new history," he added.

'We're going to go after Hamas'

Danny Danon, Israel's former ambassador to the UN, said that the country is "going to go after Hamas". His statements came as the brutal conflict entered fourth day, killing nearly 2,400 people on both sides.

"You can fight. But to come to a community, to drag kids from their homes, tie them and burn them alive ... that sounds beyond imagination," Danon told i24 News. "We're going to go after Hamas. We're going to hunt them down. We're going to eradicate them."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The death toll from the Hamas attacks reached to 900, most of them being civilians being shot down in their homes, Reuters reported quoting a military spokesperson. The militants also took several Israelis as hostages. The conflict also killed at least 770 people in the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza officials.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)