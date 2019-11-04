Iraq: 3 protesters killed in Karbala near Iran consulate

Baghdad: At least three protesters were shot dead after clashes with security forces near the Iranian consulate in Iraq's Karbala province, according to a rights watchdog on Monday.

The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said in a statement that another 12 people were injured after security personnel fired live ammunition at protesters who attempted to storm the building late Sunday, reports Efe news.

An Interior Ministry official told Efe that protesters burned tires and garbage during a rally outside the Iranian consulate.

Protesters have been chanting slogans against Iran and its role in the country amid ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq.

The IHCHR pointed out that at least 100 people have been killed and another 5,500 injured in clashes between protesters and security forces since the second wave of protests broke out on October 25 to decry unreliable electric and water service, lack of economic opportunities and pervasive corruption.

Rallies initially erupted on October 1 and left 157 people dead, including eight members of the security forces.