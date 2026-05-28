'Iran Wants Deal, But We're Not Satisfied Yet,' Says President Trump Amid Nuclear Tensions

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran was eager to strike a deal with the United States amid rising tensions over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and worsening economic crisis. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting on May 27 IST, Trump said Iran was “very much intent” on reaching an agreement, though he added that Washington was still not satisfied with the negotiations.

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“They want very much to make a deal. So far, they haven’t gotten there. We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be,” Trump said. He warned that if diplomacy failed, the US might “have to just finish the job,” while asserting that Iran’s military capabilities had already been severely weakened.

According to Trump, Iran’s Navy and Air Force were effectively “gone,” and the country was “negotiating on fumes.” He further claimed that Iran’s economy was collapsing under massive inflation and currency devaluation.

“They’re getting clobbered. Their economy is in freefall. They have 250 per cent inflation. Their money has no value, and their whole economic system is broken down,” he stated.

Trump also reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, calling it a matter of global security rather than merely an American concern.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I’m doing that for the world. I’m not doing it just for us,” he said, while adding that the US had received support from several nations over its stance.

The US President further referenced “Operation Epic Fury,” saying American forces were ensuring that what he described as the “world’s number-one state sponsor of terror” would never acquire nuclear weapons.

During the same remarks, Trump praised Vice President J. D. Vance and highlighted the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which he said was aggressively targeting government waste, fraud, theft and abuse.

The comments come amid continued international scrutiny over Iran’s nuclear programme and growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.