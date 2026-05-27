Former UK PM Tony Blair Defends Support For US On Iran, Calls America 'Indispensable' Security Ally | Video

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair | AFP

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has defended the principle of supporting the United States in matters of international security, describing America as an “indispensable” ally whose requests for assistance deserve serious consideration.

Speaking about Western cooperation and security partnerships, Blair argued that the United Kingdom's relationship with the United States remains central to its national security interests. According to him, Britain must carefully weigh any request for support from Washington because of the crucial role the US plays in safeguarding its allies.

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“So America is not an important ally, it's an indispensable part of our security,” Blair said. “So when they come asking for our help, you've got to think long and hard before you refuse it.”

However, the former Labour leader clarified that supporting the United States does not mean automatically backing every policy or military initiative undertaken by Washington. Blair stressed that Britain should retain the ability to disagree when national interests or principles demand it.

He cited a hypothetical example involving Greenland, suggesting that the UK would not support an unreasonable American proposal. “That doesn't mean to say joining every action they do,” he remarked. “For example, I don't think this was ever going to happen if they seriously considered taking Greenland or something. Of course, you wouldn't have said yes to that.”

Blair made the comments while discussing the recent tensions surrounding Iran. He emphasised that Britain was not being asked to participate directly in military operations but rather to provide support to its closest ally during a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

“But this is actually in respect of Iran, and we were being asked for support, not to be part of the military action,” Blair explained, drawing a distinction between political backing and direct military involvement.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates in Britain and other Western countries over the extent to which allies should support US-led actions in the Middle East.