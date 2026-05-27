'Get The F**K Out Of My Country’: Indian Couple Subjected To Shocking Racist Attack In US - VIDEO

An Indian couple was allegedly subjected to an unprovoked racist attack in the United States by a stranger. A video of the confrontation has gone viral and sparked outrage on social media.

The clip shows a man sitting inside a car asking the couple if they are from India. The stranger then questions the couple about which country is better, India or America.

The husband replied that “both have both”. The husband then mentioned that their family lives in India. The man asked why they were in the US “if India is so incredible”. “To explore the world,” the husband said.

The stranger then aggressively said, “No, we don't want you here. You have to go home. Get the f*** out of my country.”

The man can then be heard saying something to his wife in their native language. The exact date and location of the incident has not been independently verified.

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Netizens react

The viral video triggered reactions from Netizens on X. One of the users wrote,"Innocent people. If you have guts ask you senators to make a law to abolish h1b. Let both parties support in the house and senate. You don’t get nothing to harasss them. They came legally and paying taxes. Why is the hate?"

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Another user wrote, "You’re cringey buddy and don’t even realize it. Dumb as a rock!"

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A third user wrote, "You’re being ignorant. They clearly love America… let them be."

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The video has garnered more than 159.4K views on X.