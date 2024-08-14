Iran Rejects European Appeal, Defends Retaliation Amid Rising Tensions In Tel Aviv

Jerusalem: Iran rejected a call on Tuesday by three European countries urging it to refrain from any retaliatory attacks that would further escalate regional tensions. Iran called it an “excessive request.”

Origin Of The Statement

The statement came even as Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said it had targeted the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two "M90" rockets. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv but there were no reports of casualties, Israeli media reported.

Earlier, amid a flurry of activity to de-escalate tensions, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to "stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack.” But Pezeshkian said retaliation was a “way to stop crime” and assert Iran’s “legal right.” Israel, which did not say it was involved in Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, has meanwhile put its military on its highest alert level.