Iran: Woman Paralyzed After Police Shoot Her Over 'Improper' Hijab, Says Report

An Iranian woman has become paraplegic after police shot at her for violating the strict hijab law, BBC reported citing sources. The shooting reportedly took place on July 22 when Arezoo Badri (31) was driving home with her sister in north Iranian city of Noor. As per the report the police bullet entered her lungs and caused severe damage to her spine. It is not yet clear if the paraplegia is permanent or not.

"She is paralysed from the waist down," BBC quoted the source as saying.

On July 22, the police tried to pull Arezoo's car aside. When she didn't comply, the police opened fire.

Bullet removed after 10 days

BBC reported that after she was shot, Arezoo was taken to a hospital in Noor followed by one in provincial capital Sari before being taken to a hospital in Tehran. The bullet inside her body was removed only after 10 days.

The latest incident has taken place about a-year-and-a-half after killing of Mahsa Amini.

In 2022, Amini was taken into custody by Iran's morality police for wearing a hijab 'improperly'. Her custodial death sparked nationwide anti-hijab protests which even demanded ouster of Islamic regime in the country. Even Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei had to take not and make public comment on the protests.

Iran has enforced a strict dress code for women since 1979 Islamic revolution. The hijab law has provisions for women who do not wear hijab 'properly' and also prescribes punishments and jail term for those found guilty.

Iranian government had a hard-handed approach against the widespread mass protests following Mahsa Amini's death. There were death reported from across the country as authorities cracked down on protests.

The Iranian regime was also condemned globally following Mahsa Amini's death. The government disbanded morality police in the wake of the nationwide protests but the set-up was restored under different names once frequency of the protests reduced.