Iran Reaches Draft Agreement With Pakistani Mediators, Awaits US Response: Report | IANS

Amid continuing tensions in the Middle East, Iran has reportedly reached a draft agreement with Pakistani mediators aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and is now awaiting a response from the United States.

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An Iranian official told Al Jazeera that the proposal outlines several key steps intended to de-escalate the situation. These include an immediate end to hostilities, the lifting of blockades, the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, and the withdrawal of US forces from the conflict zone.

Discussions related to Iran’s nuclear programme have been deliberately left out of the current proposal and may be taken up separately after a 30-day period, if conditions permit.

Neither US officials nor Pakistani authorities have publicly commented on the reported proposal so far.