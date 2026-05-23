Iran Consulate In Mumbai Shares Video Of Tehran Talks Between FM Abbas Araghchi & Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Amid US-Iran De-escalation Efforts | VIDEO

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai has shared a video from Iranian state television highlighting high-level diplomatic talks in Tehran between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir.

The video, broadcast by Iranian state channel IRINN and later reposted by the Iranian mission in Mumbai, sheds light on behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional tensions and advancing mediation between Iran and the United States.

The development comes amid fragile ceasefire conditions following the recent US-Iran conflict, which erupted earlier this year and has prompted urgent diplomatic outreach across the region.

Iranian State TV Reveals Details of High-Level Tehran Meeting

In the video, a female reporter from IRINN is seen reporting from inside the corridors of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, providing details of the meeting between Araghchi and Munir.

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The report includes footage of the two officials seated together during formal talks, exchanging views on regional stability, security concerns, and diplomatic pathways to prevent further escalation.

The segment is labeled “FLASH NEWS”, emphasizing the urgency and significance of the diplomatic engagement.

Focus on De-escalation and Regional Security

According to the report, the talks centered on de-escalation efforts, broader regional security concerns, and Pakistan’s growing role as an intermediary in ongoing backchannel diplomacy.

The discussions come at a critical moment, as Iran and the United States continue to navigate a fragile ceasefire reached in April 2026, following months of heightened tensions and military confrontation that began in February.

Officials are reportedly exploring ways to stabilize the ceasefire and create conditions for more structured diplomatic engagement.

Pakistan Emerging as Key Mediator

A major focus of the meeting was Pakistan’s role in facilitating indirect communication between Tehran and Washington.

Under the leadership of Asim Munir, Pakistan has increasingly positioned itself as a regional diplomatic bridge, engaging in what analysts describe as “shuttle diplomacy” between the two sides.

Its mediation efforts are believed to include discussions on sensitive issues such as:

The future security of the Strait of Hormuz

Potential sanctions relief for Iran

Confidence-building measures between Iran and the US

Pathways to revive indirect negotiations