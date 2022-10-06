Watch: Iran publish video of two French citizens arrested for spying

e-Paper Get App
In the clips, Kohler, one of the women wears a headscarf and purportedly describes herself as an "intelligence and operation agent of French foreign security service."

Associated PressUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
Iran Flag |
Dubai:Iran published a video showing two French citizens arrested for spying amid ongoing protests roiling the country that Tehran has sought to describe as a foreign plot instead of local anger over the death of a 22-year-old detained by the country's morality police. The video was published on Thursday.

The video released by the state-run IRNA news agency showed two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Chuck Paris, who are unionists associated with France's National Federation of Education, Culture and Vocational Training.

The clips resembled other videos Tehran has forced prisoners to make. In 2020, one report suggested authorities over the last decade had aired at least 355 coerced confessions.

In the clips, Kohler wears a headscarf and purportedly describes herself as an "intelligence and operation agent of the French foreign security service."

Paris purportedly says: "Our goal in the French foreign security service is to put pressure on Iran's government." The clips are part of what is described as a forthcoming documentary to air on Iranian state television.

France did not immediately respond to the release of the video clips. However, in May, the French government demanded their release and condemned "these baseless arrests."

Their visit to Iran coincides with months of protests by teachers for higher wages in the country. Meanwhile, Iran has been roiled by weeks of protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being detained by the country's morality police.

