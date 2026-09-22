Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Within 7 Days If US Lifts Blockade, Eases Military Pressure | IANS

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States reduces military pressure and lifts its blockade, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Iranian official.

The proposal suggests that Tehran is open to restarting negotiations with Washington as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

The offer has reportedly been communicated to the US through mediators. Iran is also expected to discuss the proposal with intermediary countries during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Iranian official ruled out the possibility of a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump. However, the official said, “There is a possibility of moving toward an agreement," if Washington demonstrates “seriousness and commitment".

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Iran Seeks End To US Military Pressure

The conflict between Iran and the US has disrupted energy markets and international shipping, particularly around the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz. Tehran is seeking an end to US military operations connected to the waterway and has indicated that it would reopen the strait and resume negotiations in return.

The proposal comes as restrictions on Iranian ports have affected crude oil exports and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran had earlier set out seven conditions for restarting talks, including the lifting of the port blockade and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

Oil Prices Fall Below $99

Oil prices fell below $99 a barrel after reports that Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz eased concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies.

Brent crude fell more than 3.5% from the day's high, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined 2.25%. Iran's reported offer to reopen the strategic waterway remains conditional on the US easing military pressure and taking steps to remove restrictions on Iranian ports.

The latest proposal comes amid continued military tensions following the collapse of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding reached in June. The conflict in West Asia began after the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran in late February.