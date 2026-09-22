US Warns Iranian Airlines Face Global Shutdown As Washington Expands Sanctions Pressure

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The US has warned that Iranian airlines could face severe disruptions in international operations from September 23 as Washington prepares to impose secondary sanctions on companies continuing to provide services to the carriers.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines could effectively be blocked from global aviation networks if businesses continue assisting them.

“On September 23, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent reportedly told CNBC on Monday.

US expands sanctions pressure on Iran aviation

The restrictions could affect airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing firms and other aviation-related companies that support Iranian carriers.

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“If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system,” Bessent was quoted as saying.

The latest warning follows earlier US sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector as part of a broader campaign aimed at limiting Tehran’s access to international finance. Foreign companies involved with Iranian sectors such as energy, shipping, technology, gold and digital assets could also face penalties under secondary sanctions.

Several countries have indicated they may follow Washington’s measures. Iraq is expected to restrict flights by Iranian airlines, while Georgia has announced similar restrictions. Iranian carrier Mahan Air has also suspended services to Turkey following a request from Turkish authorities.

Iran aviation industry faces long-term challenges

Iran’s aviation sector has already struggled under years of sanctions, which have limited access to new aircraft, spare parts and maintenance support. The latest measures add further pressure on airlines operating in the country.

Bessent’s comments came after discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China’s relationship with Iran has made Beijing an important factor in Washington’s efforts to restrict Tehran’s economic activity. Bessent said Chinese officials had been engaged in discussions over compliance with US sanctions, including talks with Chinese financial authorities.