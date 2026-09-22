Texas Hanuman Statue Controversy: US Army Veteran Ruchir Bakshi Hits Back At Viral Hindu Temple Remark, Says ‘You Don’t Get to Tear Anything Down’ |

The Hanuman statue controversy in Texas has sparked a heated debate over religion, free speech and religious freedom in the United States. The dispute began after conservative YouTuber Jesse Hughes shared an image of the 90-foot-tall Lord Hanuman statue at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, and wrote, “Btw, when we win, we are tearing this down.” His post drew strong criticism, particularly from Hindu Americans, including US Army combat veteran Ruchir Bakshi, who said his military service was never about defending one faith while targeting another.

Viral remark about Texas Hindu temple triggers backlash

The statue at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple, often referred to as the “Statue of Union,” became the focus of an online controversy after Hughes posted about it.

Hughes did not clearly explain what he meant by “when we win” in the original post. However, after his comments went viral, he elaborated on his religious position, arguing that Christianity has a tradition of opposing what he considers false idols. He also said that when Christ returns, statues will come down.

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The remarks prompted criticism from people who saw the comments as an attack on Hindu religious practices and places of worship.

The controversy also quickly moved beyond the statue itself, with social media users debating religious liberty, American identity, Christianity, Hinduism and the role of religion in public life.

Ruchir Bakshi calls out remark over Hindu temple

Ruchir Bakshi, a Hindu American and US Army combat veteran, responded strongly to Hughes' comments.

“I’m a US Army combat veteran and a Hindu American. I didn’t put on that uniform, leave my family, and go to war so some third-rate talk show guy could announce that when his side ‘wins,’ they’re coming for my religion,” Bakshi wrote.

Bakshi's military background includes deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, with service in combat-zone assignments in southern Afghanistan and around Baghdad.

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He emphasised that the US military includes Americans from different religious and non-religious backgrounds.

“I served with Christians, Jews, Muslims, atheists, and other Hindus. Nobody pulled rank on God before we went outside the wire. Some of those men never came home,” Bakshi said.

He argued that those who served alongside him did not make sacrifices so that another religious community could later be targeted.

“None of them died so you could fantasize about ravaging someone else’s faith,” he added.

‘America is not your theocracy’

Bakshi also highlighted the contributions of Hindu Americans to the United States, pointing out that Hindu communities include taxpayers, business owners and military families.

“The people who worship in those temples pay taxes, run businesses, and send their sons and daughters into the same Army I served in,” he wrote.

He further rejected the idea that destroying a Hindu temple could be justified as a political victory.

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“‘When we win, we are tearing this down’ is not patriotism. It is a threat against Hinduism itself to vandalize another American community’s house of worship because you hate the faith inside it,” Bakshi said.

In another post, he defended religious freedom for Hindu Americans.

“If winning in America means demolishing Hindu temples, you don’t want the country I fought for. You just want a license to go after people who aren’t you. America is not your theocracy. Religious liberty does not expire for Hindus when you decide you’ve won,” Bakshi wrote.

“You don’t get to tear anything down. Not legally. Not morally. Not in the country for which I actually sacrificed,” he added.

Social media backlash against Bakshi

Bakshi's response also attracted criticism from some users. Several commenters questioned his interpretation of American identity and argued that military service did not give him special authority over the country's religious or cultural direction.

Others questioned his citizenship and suggested that his military service did not establish his loyalty to the United States.

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One commenter wrote, “Hiding behind service is low. Rome let barbarians serve in their military and those barbarians still turned on Rome. Your service doesnt prove loyalty.”

CoHNA supports Ruchir Bakshi

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also responded to Bakshi's post, expressing support for his position.

“So grateful for your service Ruchir ji. You inspire our entire team. We share your horror at the open religious bigotry being mainstreamed on this platform and are proud to fight it alongside you,” CoHNA wrote.