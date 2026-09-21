'She Cried Each Time': Hanuman Ansh Producer On Neem Karoli Baba's Daughter Watching Film 15 Times

A still from Hanuman Ansh | Photo Via YouTube

Hanuman Ansh producer Ragini Sona recalled an emotional meeting with Girija, the daughter of Neem Karoli Baba, revealing that she has watched the film around 15 times and cried on every occasion. Ragini described her interaction with Baba’s daughter as nothing short of a miracle.

Speaking to Screen, Ragini revealed that she and director Vishal Chaturvedi wanted to meet Girija and seek her blessings before the film’s release. After managing to get in touch with her, the three of them had a conversation about the film.

“We tried to find her contact number and went to meet her because Vishal (Chaturvedi) also wanted us to seek her blessings once. There was a phone conversation between the three of us, Amma ji (Girija), Vishal and me, where we asked her if she would like to see the film and she said, ‘Yes, I will watch the film when I feel that the time is right.’ As of today, Baba’s daughter has watched the film around 15 times, and she has cried each time.”

According to the producer, Amma ji asked what had inspired her and Vishal to make Hanuman Ansh. Ragini spoke about her childhood experience of meeting Neem Karoli Baba, while Vishal discussed his research and the reasons behind making the film.

Ragini then shared details about her father, who had been posted in Nainital. What happened next left her stunned.

“Then she asked, ‘Please tell me, what inspired you to make this film?’ I shared my experience of meeting Neem Karoli Baba at the age of six. Vishal shared what led him to make this film, and spoke about his research. I said, ‘Amma ji, my father was posted in Nainital.’ Nobody will believe this, but because Vishal was there on the call, he is a witness to this miracle. Amma ji immediately took my father’s name, shared the exact location of my father’s home in Agra, and this is some 50-year-old news. Amma ji said that she could see everything in front of her eyes in real time. She also took my older brother’s name. I can’t think of a miracle greater than this.”

Ragini said she was left emotional after Girija revealed these details about her family and past. When asked how she knew such specific information, Amma ji reportedly said she had no answer but could see everything.

The producer described the encounter as a life-changing experience and said Girija’s response to Hanuman Ansh was particularly significant for the team, given the film’s connection to Neem Karoli Baba.

About Hanuman Ansh

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film initially had a slow run at the box office, earning around Rs 2 crore during its first two weeks in theatres.

However, positive word of mouth gradually helped the film gain momentum. It later began attracting larger audiences and playing to packed theatres. According to the figures shared in the source material, the film has now earned Rs 329 crore worldwide.