Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Hanuman Ansh Team At Mumbai's Varsha Bungalow, Congratulates Them On Film's Massive Success—VIDEO

Hanuman Ansh Team Meets Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Via X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met the team of Hanuman Ansh at his official residence, Varsha in Mumbai and congratulated them on the film’s massive success at the box office. The meeting comes as the film continues its theatrical run and marks a notable milestone for the team behind the spiritual drama.

Hanuman Ansh Team Meets Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis also shared a video from his meeting with the film’s team on social media. Sharing the video, he wrote, “It was great to have team ‘Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours!”

Check out the video:

Strong Theatrical Run

Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh has continued its strong run in theatres even after completing more than six weeks. Made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore, the film is based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba and has emerged as a surprise success at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh Day 43 Box Office Collection

As of Day 43, Hanuman Ansh has recorded an India gross collection of Rs 293.30 crore, while its overseas gross stands at Rs 23 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection has consequently reached Rs 316.30 crore.

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama written, directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is the first instalment of a planned trilogy based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba.