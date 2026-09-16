Will Hanuman Ansh NOT Hit Big Screens In Telugu? Trivikram Srinivas Steps Away Days Before September 18 Release; Teaser Event Cancelled

Will Hanuman Ansh NOT Hit Big Screens In Telugu? | YouTube

The Telugu release of Hanuman Ansh has run into uncertainty just days before its scheduled theatrical debut. Reportedly, filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has stepped away from presenting the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial in Telugu, raising questions over its September 18 release.

Trivikram was earlier set to present the Telugu version of the film under his Fortune Four Cinemas banner. However, according to a report in India Today, a last-minute development has ended the association between the filmmaker and the team behind Hanuman Ansh.

A source close to Trivikram told the news portal that the deal had fallen through. The development also appears to have disrupted the film's promotional plans in Hyderabad, with its Telugu teaser launch event being cancelled at the last minute.

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“There have been some last-minute problems because of which the teaser launch event that was scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 15 was cancelled. Trivikram will no longer be presenting the Telugu release,” the source told.

Will Hanuman Ansh Release In Telugu On September 18?

While Trivikram is no longer associated with the Telugu presentation, the film could still release on September 18 as originally planned, according to the source. However, it would not be released through Fortune Four Cinemas.

The uncertainty surrounding the release has also been compounded by the delay in launching the Telugu teaser.

With only days to go before the scheduled theatrical release, the absence of an official announcement regarding a new presenter or distributor has raised further questions about the film's Telugu rollout.

The makers are yet to publicly clarify the change or announce who will now handle the Telugu release. For now, the film's September 18 release date remains unchanged, although it is expected to proceed without Trivikram and Fortune Four Cinemas if the source's information holds.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the spiritual drama opened with just Rs 10 lakh but gained momentum through word of mouth. It has since emerged as one of Bollywood's biggest theatrical success stories of 2026.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore and has continued to perform strongly several weeks after its release. Hanuman Ansh has also overtaken Mirzapur: The Movie to enter the top three highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide in 2026.

Its strong theatrical run has now brought the film close to the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The film follows his transformation from Lakshmi Narayan into the spiritual figure revered by devotees.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, with Vihaan Shedege, Poornima Tiwari and others appearing in key roles.