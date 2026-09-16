Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 40: Vishal Chaturvedi's Film Inches Closer To ₹300 Crore Worldwide, Earns ₹8.25 Crore On 6th Tuesday

A still from Hanuman Ansh | YouTube

Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh continues to maintain a steady run at the box office even in its sixth week. The spiritual drama, which released in theatres on September 11, had a slow beginning but gradually picked up pace as positive word of mouth helped it connect with audiences.

Now, after 40 days in theatres, the film has reportedly crossed the Rs 290 crore mark worldwide and is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore milestone. The film’s performance in its sixth week has remained noteworthy, with its daily collections showing a strong hold despite being several weeks into its theatrical run.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 40

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.25 crore on Day 40, which was its sixth Tuesday. The film recorded these earnings across 9,175 shows.

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Interestingly, the film registered no change in its India net collection compared to the previous day. On its sixth Monday, Hanuman Ansh had also earned Rs 8.25 crore from 9,198 shows.

With its Day 40 earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 231.13 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 272.90 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 40

The film also continued its steady run in the overseas market. Hanuman Ansh added Rs 2 crore to its overseas gross on Day 40, taking the total overseas collection to Rs 18.50 crore.

Combining its domestic and international earnings, the spiritual drama has now recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 291.40 crore. With the film still running in theatres, it is now within reach of the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark.

Week-Wise And Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 0.40 crore

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61.00 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

Day 36 (6th Friday): Rs 10.50 crore

Day 37 (6th Saturday): Rs 18.50 crore

Day 38 (6th Sunday): Rs 22.50 crore

Day 39 (6th Monday): Rs 8.25 crore

Day 40 (6th Tuesday): Rs 8.25 crore

Total: Rs 231.13 crore

Hanuman Ansh also witnessed an improvement in its overall theatre occupancy on Tuesday. The film recorded 28.65 per cent occupancy on Day 40, compared to 26.04 per cent on Monday.