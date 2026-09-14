RamBola: After Super Success Of Hanuman Ansh, Director Vishal Chaturvedi Announces Biopic On Tulsidas; Netizens Say, 'Another Divine Blockbuster'

Hanuman Ansh Director Vishal Chaturvedi Announces Biopic On Tulsidas | Instagram / YouTube

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh has become one of the most successful films of the year. Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs. 2 crore, the movie in 38 days has collected Rs. 214.63 crore net in India, and it is still doing fantastic business at the box office. On Monday, Vishal announced his new film titled RamBola, which will be a biopic on poet Tulsidas. The movie will be produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal, Amit Upadhyay, and Raghuvendra Singh.

Mahaveer Jain Films took to Instagram to announce the film. They shared a title poster and wrote, "With Bappa’s Blessings, on this auspicious day, with humility and gratitude we bring to you 'RamBola' The Immortal story of Goswami Tulsidas (sic)." Check out the post below...

Netizens Excited For RamBola

Well, netizens are already excited for the film, and they feel that RamBola will also become a blockbuster. A netizen commented, "Another Blockbuster on the way..." Another Instagram user commented, "Another Divine Blockbuster ✨️ जय श्रीराम 🙏🏻 (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Can't wait for this scene : Chitrakoot ke ghat par, bhai santan ki bhir, Tulsidas chandan ghise, tilak kare Raghuvir.😍😍😍 Sitaram (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh was released on August 7, 2026, without any pre-release buzz. The film in two weeks collected around Rs. 1.40 crore net in India. However, it got a miraculous jump at the box office during the third week, and the shows were increased in theatres. The movie is currently in its sixth week, and it is still collecting a fantastic amount.

On its sixth Sunday, the film minted Rs. 22.50 crore net in India. Hanuman Ansh is performing better than Mirzapur: The Movie and Haiwaan. While it has already surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office, we won't be surprised if it touches the Rs. 300 crore mark.