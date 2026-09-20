The Bollywood Blitz Of Hanuman Ansh

A still from Hanuman Ansh | YouTube

How a Rs 2 crore film with no star made Rs 300 crore, and why Bollywood should be very worried, yet very happy. It opened to Rs 10 lakh. It was down to 29 shows. And then Bharat walked in.

On August 7, a film called Hanuman Ansh released. No trailer on Kapil Sharma, no song on Instagram Reels, no star on Koffee with Karan.

Lead actor – Shobhinaw Satyaa. Director – Vishal Chaturvedi, who wrote, produced, directed it based on his own book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. Budget – Rs 1.75 to 2 crore. Lesser than the vanity van rent of a superstar for 10 days.

First week collection: Rs 1.08 crore. Second week: Rs 40 lakh.

Total after 14 days: Rs 1.48 crore. In Bollywood, this is called dead on arrival.

Last Wednesday, Day 41, it collected Rs 6 crore net in a single day across 9,203 shows. Total India net – Rs 237.13 crore. India gross – Rs 280 crore. Overseas – Rs 20.25 crore. Worldwide – Rs 300.25 crore and still counting.

It has crossed 150 times its budget. It is the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. It beat Haiwaan starring Akshay Kumar. It is beating Mirzapur: The Movie on weekdays in its 6th week, a film that opened to Rs 93 crore in 3 days.

Its 6th week collection – Rs 80.25 crore – is the best 6th week ever for any Hindi film ever.

How? How does a film with no known face earn 300 crores?

And is this the beginning of the end of superstars?

Let me decode, because Hanuman Ansh is not a fluke. It is a textbook.

WHAT IS THE FILM?

It is a biopic of Neem Karoli Baba – the blanket-wrapped saint from Kainchi Dham, 20 km from Nainital, who died in 1973.

Real name Lakshman Narayan Sharma, born around 1900 in Firozabad, UP. A man who left home after his mother's death, wandered North India asking questions about life, death, suffering, and became a guru whose teachings were love, service, compassion.

His devotees include Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Julia Roberts, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. The Silicon Valley pilgrimage to Kainchi Dham started because of him.

So the film is not about Hanuman. It is about a man who was considered an ansh – a part – of Hanuman. A devotional drama. No item number. No VFX army.

HOW DID IT WIN? 5 REASONS:

1. It Failed Fast, Then Went Direct-to-Bhakta.

When Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 released in Week 2, Hanuman Ansh was pushed to 29 shows from 355. Most producers would have gone to OTT and taken Rs 4 crore, even less.

Chaturvedi and Satyaa did something else. They got on a train. They went theatre to theatre. Surat, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow. They sat with 30 people, did aarti after show, took selfies.

In one Surat theatre, owner saw audience crying and clapping, and increased shows from 1 to 7. That story spread in exhibitor WhatsApp groups. Small-town exhibitors – who are also devotees – brought it back.

It was not marketing. It was yatra.

2. The Second Week Audience is More Powerful Than First Week Audience.

First week audience comes for star. Second month audience comes for faith.

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3, Rs 61 crore in Week 4, Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5. That is reverse of any Bollywood graph, which starts high and falls 60%.

Why? Word of mouth in temples. In Kainchi Dham, in Vrindavan, in Salasar Balaji, in Siddhivinayak line, people said - "Dekh ke aao, acchi hai." Family groups booked 50 tickets. Not by BookMyShow, by phone to theatre manager.

Hombale Films, which picked up worldwide rights late, only then released it overseas where it added $2 million in 2 weeks from NRI bhakts.

It is the Kantara and The Kashmir Files model. The audience that doesn't watch First Day First Show reviews, but watches 31st Day Last Show with family.

3. It Sold Darshan, Not Entertainment.

Bollywood sells entertainment. Hanuman Ansh sold darshan.

Ticket price was kept low – Rs 100, Rs 150 on Tuesdays. People took off shoes before entering screen in some places in UP – there are videos. People did aarti in front of screen. They were not watching a film. They were visiting a dham.

When you sell entertainment, you compete with Instagram. When you sell darshan, you have no competition.

4. Neem Karoli Baba is Algorithm-Proof.

The reason Gen Z knows him: Mark Zuckerberg went to Kainchi when Facebook was struggling. Steve Jobs did. That story went viral on Instagram 2 years ago. Young Indians who left corporate jobs to find purpose – they all know "Maharaj-ji".

So the film connected two Indias – 60-year-old uncle who goes to Kainchi every year, and 24-year-old girl who saw a Reel on "Why Steve Jobs went to an Indian saint".

No superstar could connect those two. A saint could.

5. It is Cheap to be Honest.

Budget Rs 2 crore means you don't need to lie. No Rs 30 crore P&A. No fake box office numbers. No pressure to open at Rs 20 crore.

Honest films have long legs because they have nothing to hide.

IS THIS A NEW TREND? YES. IS THIS THE END OF SUPERSTARS? NO.

This is the third time this has happened in 4 years.

Kantara - Rs 16 crore to Rs 400 crore. 12th Fail - Rs 20 crore to Rs 70 crore with no star. Munjya, Article 370 – all small films doing big.

What is happening is not end of superstars. It is end of superstar as guarantee.

Earlier, formula was: Star + Festival = Rs 200 crore.

Now formula is: Faith/Real Story + Community + Low Ticket Price + Patience = Rs 200 crore.

Superstars will still give you an opening. Salman will still give you Rs 30 crore Day 1. But what after Day 3? If film has no soul, even Salman is struggling to cross Rs 150 crore.

What Hanuman Ansh proves is – Bharat is bigger than Bollywood.

Bharat lives in Kainchi, in Khatu Shyam, in Tier 2 single screens where 9,203 shows are still possible on Day 41. Bollywood lives in Bandra.

Bharat will come if you go to them, not if you call them to PVR Juhu.

LESSONS FOR HINDI CINEMA GOING FORWARD:

Lesson 1: Stop Making Rs 300 Crore Films. Start Making Rs 3 Crore Films That Earn Rs 300 Crore.

Huge budgets are fear. Small budgets are freedom. Hanuman Ansh ROI is 15,000%. No superstar film ever gave that. Producers need to fund 20 small true stories, not 1 big fake story.

Lesson 2: Theatre is Not Dead. Your Content is Dead.

People said theatre is dead after OTT. Hanuman Ansh shows theatre is alive if it becomes temple. People want collective experience. They want to chant together. OTT can never give that.

Lesson 3: Distribution is Now Devotion.

Old distribution = 3,000 screens Day 1. New distribution = 30 screens Day 1, 9,000 screens Day 41 because audience demanded. The Surat theatre story is the new marketing playbook. Go meet your first 1,000 fans personally.

Lesson 4: Don't Chase Pan-India. Chase Pan-Faith.

Hanuman Ansh is not pan-India, it is pan-faith. Neem Karoli Baba is known across religions. Devotees are Hindu, Sikh, Christian. Faith is bigger than language.

Next big pan-India film will not be action. It will be faith, with honesty.

IN THE FINAL ANALYSIS?

A friend asked, "If there is no star, who is the star of Hanuman Ansh?"

Answer: The audience.

In that film, the audience saw not Shobhinaw Satyaa. They saw their own search. Their own mother who died. Their own question about suffering.

And when audience sees itself on screen, it doesn't need a superstar.

It becomes the superstar.

That is why 300 crores.

And that is why Bollywood should not be scared. It should be relieved.

The star system is not ending. The story system is returning.

Jai Siya Ram.

Dr. Sandeep Goyal closely tracks societal trends and interprets them for common understanding.