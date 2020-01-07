Iran has Donald Trump assets on radar

Iran has already threatened the White House and the Rouhani adviser declared on Sunday that Tehran's 'sole problem is Trump' rather than the American people - dropping another hint of a direct reprisal against him.

The hint of reprisal came after Trump warned that the US will target 52 cultural sites in Iran. Iran, meanwhile, has put $80 million bounty on Trump’s head.

Raising the decibel level on Monday, Trump also threatened to impose "very big" sanctions on Iraq, after its Parliament called on the US military to leave the country.

Some 5,000 US soldiers are in Iraq as part of the international coalition against the IS terror group. The Iranian general was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad airport.

"We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base in Iraq. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it," he said, while responding to a question on the resolution passed by the Iraqi Parliament.

He was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling from Mar-a-Lago in Florida to Andrews Joint Base in Maryland as he returned to the White House from his Christmas and New Year vacation. However, Trump did not name the airbase.

As tensions escalated between Iran and the US, Tehran also announced its fifth step back from the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, saying it would not observe the nuclear deal's restrictions on fuel enrichment, on the size of its enriched uranium stockpile and on its research and development activities.

In a statement, Tehran, however, said it would continue cooperating "as before" with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors the implementation of the nuclear deal.

President Trump abandoned the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018, saying he wanted to force Iran to negotiate a new deal that would place indefinite curbs on its nuclear programme and also halt its development of ballistic missiles.