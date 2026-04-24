Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Expected To Land In Islamabad Today For High-Level Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi | File Pic

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Friday night (today) with a small delegation for high-level talks, according to government sources. This comes after the United States and Iran did not come to Pakistan for the second round of direct negotiations following the ceasefire agreement, which was expected to be held before April 22, leading to President Trump extending it.

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President Trump Reiterates No Rush On Iran Deal

US President Donald Trump, on April 23, issued a strongly worded statement addressing rising US–Iran tensions and ongoing developments around potential negotiations and conflict resolution efforts.

In his message, Trump said he is not under any pressure to fast-track a deal with Iran, asserting instead that he has “all the time in the world.” He contrasted this with his view of Tehran’s position, suggesting that Iran is the side facing growing urgency.

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“For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am ‘anxious’ to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the world, but Iran doesn’t - the clock is ticking!” President Trump wrote.

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He further claimed that Iran’s military capabilities have been heavily degraded, stating that its naval forces are “lying at the bottom of the sea,” its air force has been “demolished,” and its air defence and radar systems have been destroyed, with leadership no longer in place and a blockade described as strong and airtight.

“Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, their Air Force is demolished, their anti-aircraft and radar weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse - time is not on their side!” he added.

Trump also said that any final agreement on a US–Iran peace deal, which remains unresolved due to differences between Washington and Tehran, would only be reached under strict conditions. He stated, “A deal will only be made when it’s appropriate and good for the United States of America, our allies, and, in fact, the rest of the world.”