'I Have All The Time In The World': Trump Dismisses Pressure Over Iran Deal, Says 'Clock Is Ticking' For Tehran

US President Donald Trump | X

US President Donald Trump, on April 23, wrote a strongly worded message addressing US–Iran tensions, media coverage, and ongoing developments regarding possible negotiations and conflict resolution efforts.

In his statement, President Trump said he is not under pressure to accelerate any deal related to Iran, stating instead that he has “all the time in the world.” He contrasted this with his description of Tehran’s situation, suggesting that Iran faces increasing urgency, not him.

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“For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am ‘anxious’ to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the world, but Iran doesn’t — the clock is ticking!” President Trump wrote.

A significant portion of the message was directed at media organisations, particularly the “failing” New York Times and CNN, which he referred to as “fake news.”

“The reason some of the media is doing so poorly with subscribers and viewers is because they no longer have credibility,” he wrote.

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Returning to Iran after criticising media institutions, President Trump claimed that Iran’s naval forces have been severely weakened, its air force effectively neutralised, and its air defence and radar systems destroyed, with leaders no longer in place and a blockade described as airtight and strong.

“Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, their Air Force is demolished, their anti-aircraft and radar weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse — time is not on their side!” he added.

President Trump stated that any agreement on the US–Iran peace deal, which has yet to be finalised due to ongoing differences between Washington and Tehran, would only be reached under specific conditions. He said, “A deal will only be made when it’s appropriate and good for the United States of America, our allies, and, in fact, the rest of the world.”