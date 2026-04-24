Air Defense Activity Reported Over Tehran A Day After US–Iran Ceasefire Extension | Video | X @Osint613

Air defense systems were heard engaging suspected hostile targets over parts of Tehran on April 23, according to reports by Iran’s Mehr News Agency. Videos reportedly from Tehran are circulating on the internet, showing some sort of engagement taking place in the skies over the city.

According to reports, an IDF official has said that Israel is not currently attacking Iran.

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The details about what has been targeted by Iran have not been revealed. This comes a day after the US–Iran ceasefire agreement, which was set to expire on April 22, was extended by President Donald Trump.

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The aerial activity over Tehran also comes hours after remarks by Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz during a security assessment meeting, where he stated that Jerusalem is prepared to restart military operations against Iran and is awaiting approval from US President Donald Trump to potentially strike Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and key energy infrastructure.

He further indicated that Israel’s objective includes the complete dismantling of what he referred to as the “Khamenei dynasty.”

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Defense Minister, Israel Katz's Statements

“Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. The IDF is ready for both defense and offense, and the targets are marked,” The Times of Israel reported Katz as saying.

“Israel is awaiting a green light from the United States, first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty, the initiator of the extermination plan against Israel, and the successors of the successors of the leadership of the Iranian terror regime, and also to return Iran to the age of darkness and stone by blowing up central energy and electricity facilities and crushing national economic infrastructure,” Katz said.

“This time, the attack will be different and more deadly, and will add devastating blows in the most painful places, following the enormous blows the Iranian terror regime has already suffered so far, which will shake and collapse its foundations,” the defense minister added.