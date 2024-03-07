International Grant Professionals Day 2024: Know Its Significance & History

International Grant Professionals Day is observed on March 8 every year. The Grant Professionals Association (GPA), an international membership association, encourages grant professionals and their organisations to celebrate and focus on important issues faced by them. A grant in simple terms means that it is the way the government funds your ideas and projects to provide public services.

Significance of International Grant Professionals Day

International Grant Professionals Day (IGPD) is observed to recognise and show appreciation to all grant professionals who work tirelessly and are usually behind the scenes to seek grant opportunities and implement important programmes for the benefit of society.

These talented professionals are dedicated to providing quality programme development and the highest ethical standards. The GPA encourages grant professionals and their institutions to celebrate themselves. The IGPD is a day to lift the professions and work related to it.

The day reminds us to say thanks to your board, colleagues, and professionals for the impact you have and you make.

History of International Grant Professionals Day

The GPA was started in 1998 and has grown rapidly since that time, with more than 3,000 members across the world. This organisation works to connect people who work in this sector. International Grant Professionals Day was established in 2015 to spread awareness for those people who work hard to get funding for organizations.

This day provides opportunities for recognition of the managers, administrators, grant writers, proposal developers, and consultants among others. The IGPD is all about celebrating and honouring diligent workers in nonprofit organisations and government-based agencies.