International Women's Day 2024: The Journey Of Women's Rights And A Compact Record Of Feminist Movements

A tree with the eudaemonia of the sun, air, and raindrops can reach the utmost greenery and ample blooms, but in the black abyss of whimsical, sheer sexist polarisation and unjust division of entities, such an airspace for equal rights has been a chatoyant pursuit and denouement of grounded women's rights activism. Burdened with the tarnished tags of man-made obnoxious conspiracy theories, the feminist hurricanes are meant to dig down the kernel of patriarchy and confirm equal rights on a social, political, and economic staircase.

The tree of feminism was rooted before the little green leaves of unrest fluttered in the concerned wind of wakefulness. The Oxford English Dictionary underscores the very first sparks of rebellion around 1895, while some researchers pick out the crux in the Greek philosophy of Plato, however, the 'protofeminism' wave witnessed the quintessence of hazards and pointy expressions during the 'Renaissance'.

First Wave (Around 1848 to 1920s)

The first wave of feminism emphasized the fundamental legal rights to annihilate inequalities around the salient themes of women's suffrage, which focus on the political right of women to vote and emerge as political representatives. Sweden, Germany, New Zealand, Australia, Finland, and the UK witnessed the struggles of the women's race to ensure their citizenship because political rights are the first step to knocking on the doors of absolute mutiny.

Second Wave (1963–1980s)

While the second wave entrenched the bold slogans and estimated the autocracy on a social and domestic level, breaking gender norms and stereotypes,. These protests confirmed the different cultural identities with an inclusive approach and intersectional eloquence towards black women. During this epoch, scorching issues like marital rape, hidden sexism, rape culture, and domestic violence were addressed on the barrel of unleashed expressions.

Third Wave (1990s–2000s)

The effervescent elixir of the unheard voices established the idea of sovereignty and individualism as the third landmark of the feminist movements. After the flaps of globalisation, postmodern ideologies shaped feminist civil rights activism, sex positivity, and elevated progressive values to eradicate the deep-seated chauvinism to empower women amid the nefarious bigotry of the domestic and professional arena.

Fourth Wave (2010s-Now)

While internet activism is regarded as the top milestone of the buoyant journey,. The idea of advocating equal rights beyond caste, class, gender, creed, and color has been linking the mainstream waves with the marginalised sections since the fourth wave.

The absolute transformations are indeed not low-hanging fruits, as the decades have broken the phenomenon of time and space to highlight the struggles over the years. The developed nations, the third world countries, and the sidelined segments have acquired different paces to embrace the changes because 'personal is political' and political is indeed an invasion of the individual borders.