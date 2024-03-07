International Women's Day 2024: A Compact History Of Rebellion And Theme Of The Year

FPJ

International Women's Day is a celebration of women's rights and the blazing slogans of equality and justice. Male supremacy has been creating jagged barriers to limit women to the domestic walls and kitchen horizons with an unjustified division of work; thus, the women's empowerment rebellion stands to nurture and shape the evolution of fundamental rights.

A Compact History Of International Women's Day

International Women's Day was declared by the United Nations in 1977 to treasure the key ideas of empowerment that grew through the four striking waves of feminist movements. As a day to cherish the hues of feminine aura with slogans, bold chants, and the core mantra of equality, this salient event is an occasion to map rights, recount historic icons, and rejuvenate the sparks of the struggle for a better-escalated mutiny and bright future.

The first annotation of a 'National Women's Day' was traced in America on February 28, 1909, under the canopy of the Socialist Party, while Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Denmark joined the initiative in 1911.

March is #WomensHistoryMonth!



No more silence.

No more impunity.

No more oppression.

No more harassment.

No more discrimination.

No more marginalization.



We owe it to the women who fought for #GenderEquality to carry on the torch and work for an equal future. pic.twitter.com/gN3Ggzgn6n — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 1, 2024

Theme For 2024: Inclusion And Empowerment

The UN Women has announced the idea of investing to promote women as the major theme of International Women's Day, while the 'Inclusive' approach will rock the campaigns with a sharp intersectional perspective. The day intends to boost ideas of diversity to confirm accurate representation of women in every possible way.

Join us live this #InternationalWomensDay and learn why investing in women benefits the whole society.



⏰ Friday 8 March, 10AM EST

📺 Livestream: https://t.co/sjfAU4MGfL#IWD2024 #InvestInWomen pic.twitter.com/rW2r8lLz8h — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 7, 2024

The pathways to most concrete achievements and growth emerge from equipping women with proper access to their rights and freedom. So take part in the live event and join the celebration in your city to reinforce women's rights and contribute to an incandescent idea of justice.