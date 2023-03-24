International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade: All you need to know

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade | Twitter/@CdnHeritage

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is a United Nations international observance designated in 2007 to be marked on 25 March every year.

The day honours and remembers those who suffered and died as a consequence of the transatlantic slave trade, which has been called "the worst violation of human rights in history", in which over 400 years more than 15 million men, women and children were the victims.

Transatlantic slave trade

The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade was established by the UN in 2007 and is observed on March 25 each year.

The transatlantic slave trade, which has been dubbed "the worst violation of human rights in history," claimed the lives of more than 15 million men, women, and children over the course of 400 years. This day honours and remembers those who endured suffering and death as a result.

The United Nations created this day to increase public awareness, demand justice, and safeguard the selfless lives of UN employees and peacekeepers.

Over 3,500 members of the U.N. staff have lost their lives to war, abductions, and natural disasters.

Why is the day observed?

The day is observed on March 25 to mark the anniversary of the abduction of Alec Collett. He was a former journalist who worked for the Near East Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. (UNRWA). He was taken hostage by armed assailants in 1985. His remains were discovered in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley in 2009.