International Day of Non-Violence 2021: History, theme, significance, and all you need to know

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on 2nd October, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, who was the leader of the Indian independence movement and pioneer of the philosophy and strategy of non-violence.

What does Non-Violence exactly mean?

The principle of non-violence, also known as non-violent resistance, rejects the use of physical violence in order to achieve social or political change. Often described as "the politics of ordinary people", this form of social struggle has been adopted by mass populations all over the world in campaigns for social justice.

History

On 15 June 2007 the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish 2nd October as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Significance

According to General Assembly resolution A/RES/61/271 of 15 June 2007, which established the commemoration, the International Day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness". The resolution reaffirms "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the desire "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence".

Theme for this year

While the theme of the International Day of Non-Violence 2021 is not specifically addressed, the UN's other observance, the International Day of Peace 2021, has a similar ideology: "Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World."

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:02 PM IST