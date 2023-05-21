International Day for Biological Diversity: Date, significance and all you need to know

FPJ

The International Day for Biological Diversity is day sanctioned by the United Nations for the promotion of biodiversity issues. It is observed on May 22.

The day reminds us we need to focus on solving issues related to biodiversity like land degradation, drought, climate change and many other. Interestingly, this year, the case comes in the midst of G20 meetings across India, and a day after the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is an important observation because it raises awareness about the significance of protecting biological resources and the global diversity that shapes our environment. This doesn't only mean the various species of plants, animals and microorganisms around us but it also includes the genetic diversity of each of them as well as the great variety of ecosystems that make up our planet.

The purpose for choosing this particular theme is to remind humanity and instill in the minds of people that "We're part of the solution", that the answer lies within us and that without the commitment of every single human being, restoring the balance of our ecosystems will not be possible. It is onto us.

There is a famous quote, "Be the change you want to see." Let us finally apply it and change the world for the better so that future generations can live in a stable, healthy environment.