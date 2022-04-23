World Penguin Day: Wishes, Quotes, GIFs to share on WhatsApp, Metaverse, Instagram and SMS

Penguins always manage to put a smile on a person's face and everyone has a dream of seeing a penguin at least once. Let's hope that everyone gets to do so.
World Penguin Day is a celebratory and educative initiative on April 25, that encourages people to learn more about penguins and their environment, how important they are to our ecosystems and the threats that they face.
Here are some greetings to share with your dear ones:
Picture Quotes - Vicharoo
Baamboozle
GIPHY
