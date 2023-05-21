WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde participates in G20 Mega beach clean-up at Mumbai's Juhu Beach

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was seen participating in the mega beach-clean up event listed as a part of the G20 meeting in the city on Sunday. G20 delegates attended the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The meeting included on its list a mega beach clean-up event in the city's Juhu beach.

Visuals from the beach showing Shinde actively take part in the beach cleaning activity surfaced online. It captures the leader along with few others, all dressed in white, walking through the beach, collecting littered waste and also witnessing a small art display there.

See pictures and video

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The initiative is reportedly aimed at sensitising citizens on the role of community participation in tackling the challenges of climate change. Noting that representatives from all 20 countries participated in the beach cleanup at Juhu today, Shinde told media, "This is important for the environment as we face challenges of climate change and global warming."

The G20 delegates later continued into a formal discussion.

Shinde thanked delegates for their participation in the beach clean-ip and said, "I offer my gratitude to all those who have assembled here. The conference has brought us all together for the cause of the conservation of our mother Earth."

Later, with pride, he recalled the words of Sant Gyaneshwar Maharaj and said, "This land, this Earth is a blessing for human life." "And, we are both their owners and trustees. Let us assure ourselves that every work we do each day must be environment-friendly and pro-environment," he added.

Shinde also threw light upon the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by PM Modi in 2014 and stated that most villages and cities across the country are taking a step forward to a cleanliness. He then brought to notice that the state government has already initiated certain programmes to protect and conserve environment.

Full video from CM's address below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)