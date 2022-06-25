International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022: Theme, significance and all you need to know

Representative Image | Pixabay

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on June 26, since 1989.

The date June 26 is to commemorate Lin Zexu's dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839 just before the First Opium War in China. The observance was instituted by General Assembly Resolution 42/112 on 7 December, 1987.

Significance

Even in 2022, the world continues to witness widespread humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ukraine and elsewhere, while the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major global health crisis.

As per the UN website, the synthetic drug crisis requires nimble and adaptable solutions. A growing sense of global community and solidarity continues to emerge, as does the need to care for all in times of crises.

The day is observered to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse.

Theme

The theme for the year 2022 is “Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises”

The main aim of this day is to stop drug use and illicit drug trafficking to save lives. The more educated people are on this topic, the more likely are they to go on a healthier path and choose to forego the unhealthy habit.