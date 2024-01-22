'Indicative Of Growing Majoritarianism In India': Pakistan Condemns Consecration Of Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir | File

New Delhi, January 22: Pakistan condemned the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) of Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. In a statement released by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistan government said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya where once Babri Masjid stood "will remain a blot on the face of India's democracy".

"A temple built on the site of a demolished mosque will remain a blot on the face of India's democracy for times to come. Notably, there is a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing similar desecration and destruction," the Pakistan government said.

Alleging that Indian Muslims are being marginalised, the Pakistah government said: "Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today's consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritariabism in India. There constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economical and political marginalisation of the Indian Muslims."

Pakistan's Full Statement On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Temple

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi climbed up the stairs of the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya and performed "Sankalp" within the 84 seconds "abhijit muhurat" as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Following the rituals, the majestic five-feet tall statue of five-year-old Ram Lalla was finally unveiled to the world.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and several dignitaries and celebrities attended the grand consecration ceremony. The ceremony concluded amid blowing of conch shells and a helicopter showered flower petals on the temple.