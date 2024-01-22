FPJ Interview: 'Impossible Is Becoming Possible', Says Ayodhya Prince On Newly Built Ram Temple & More

Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Ayodhya Prince | Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra/ X

Raja Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, the head of the Bhanu Pratap Singh royal family, in a conversation with Bhanu Pratap Singh, reflects on the monumental occasion of the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in the newly constructed Ram Temple. He talks about how the issue has been politicised and the effect this temple is going to have on the economy of not only Ayodhya but also of the adjoining areas.

How do you feel on the occasion of Pran Prastishtha (Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prastishtha)?

I am delighted. Life became successful. It is the biggest event of the century and a golden opportunity. I am fortunate to have witnessed an unforgettable occasion. The impossible is becoming possible in the form of temple construction. An unforgettable occasion and, undoubtedly, an unprecedented and unforgettable opportunity to regain the value of faith.

What was the role of your ancestors in the struggle for the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi. What would you like to say about it?

I would like to express my gratitude to those ancestors who did not allow the torch of the liberation struggle to be extinguished.

How was your experience related to temple construction as a member of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust?

Amazing, unforgettable. Being the first member of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, I took charge of the 71-acre Ram Janmabhoomi complex as a receiver four years ago. The incident was the best incident of my life, and after this, becoming a partner in the construction of the temple with full dedication and devotion is a companion of daily joy.

Some argue that the consecration of the idol is being done without the construction being completed, and this is against the scriptures. What is your opinion?

I know who you are talking about. I will not comment on them. It is a fact that construction work keeps going on in the temple. In many temples, construction went on for decades after the consecration of the idol. The fact is Ram Lalla is already established in the alternative sanctum sanctorum. Efforts to build the temple started after the Supreme Court's decision. If we had listened to people, then the construction of the temple would have taken decades.

Questions are being raised about the timing of Pran Pratistha. The opposition complains the date of consecration was fixed to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party in the Lok Sabha election?

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is an independent sovereign body. The time and date of Pran Pratishtha were decided by the Acharyas as per the scriptures. It is a fact if the consecration was not conducted on January 22, it would have taken at least 30 more months. The idea of politics coming into all this is beyond comprehension.

The newly built Ram temple is being presented as an example of grandeur. How grand is this, in your view?

Although the grandeur of a temple lies in faith. From this point of view, the Ram Temple is being established as one of the top centres in the world. However, even from the architectural point of view, this temple is grand, spacious and picturesque. This speciality is amazing.

How do you see the future of Ayodhya?

Ayodhya is at the centre of faith in the world and with the efforts of Modi and Yogi government, it is rapidly developing into the best cultural city of global importance. By the end of the year, when all three floors of the Ram Temple will be ready, it is expected that Ayodhya will have been established as the best cultural city.

People are talking about the economy….

That is what I was trying to say. Ayodhya is undergoing a remarkable metamorphosis because the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not merely a testament to faith and spirituality, it is catalysing a remarkable economic transformation in the vibrant city of Saryu, turning it into a major economic centre for the nation. The business has boomed. New industries are coming up. People have thrown open their homes as homestays. The change is unimaginable.

The country is engrossed in the Ram Temple and Ramrajya. What message would you like to give to the people of that sect tradition who are not associated with Ram?

This opportunity and festival are not meant to separate anyone but to unite people. The feeling behind this is the same feeling of Ram Rajya: all men love each other. This is the significance of Ram temple and Ram worship. I would like that after the construction of the Ram temple; there should be no excuses; people should prepare themselves for Ramrajya.