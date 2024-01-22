Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: Delhi Police Praises UP Police For Seamless Security, Smooth Traffic Arrangements In Ayodhya

Delhi police praises UP police | X

New Delhi, January 22: The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 22. PM Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Delhi police praised the Uttar Pradesh police department for ensuring tight security for the grand event.

As several dignitaries and high-profile celebrities were attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh police heightened security arrangements in and around the Ram temple (officially known as Shri Ram Janmaboomi temple) in Ayodhya and across the state.

"We appreciate the UP police for providing seamless security and smooth traffic arrangements for the dignitaries and devotees who came for the historic moment of consecration of Shri Ramlala's life at Shri Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya ji and for organizing the successful event," the Delhi police wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Reacting to the post, the UP police also expressed gratitude for the Delhi police's words of praise.

Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Lalla

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram temple was held in presence of PM Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Constructed in traditional Nagara style, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has length (east-west) of 380 feet. Its width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.