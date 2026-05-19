Indian Protocol Official Found Dead Inside Assistant High Commission Premises In Bangladesh | Representational Image

An Indian protocol official (security guard), identified as Naren Dhar, posted at the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong, Bangladesh, was found dead on the mission premises. The exact cause of death remains unknown.

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Officials said Bangladesh police recovered Dhar's body from the Indian Assistant High Commission on Tuesday morning. Following the recovery, the body was sent to the morgue at Chittagong Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Confirming the development, Assistant Commissioner of Chittagong City Police Aminur Rashid said, "Dhar was working as a protocol officer at the Indian Assistant High Commission. Upon receiving the news, police went to the scene and recovered his body at around 9:30 am, after which it was sent to the CMC Hospital morgue for autopsy."

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Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the circumstances surrounding Dhar's death. An investigation is currently underway, and police have not ruled out any possibilities.

The Indian mission has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.