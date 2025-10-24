 Indian-Origin Man Faces 15-Year Jail Term In US For Moonlighting, 'Stealing' $50,000 From State Funds
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian-Origin Man Faces 15-Year Jail Term In US For Moonlighting, 'Stealing' $50,000 From State Funds

Indian-Origin Man Faces 15-Year Jail Term In US For Moonlighting, 'Stealing' $50,000 From State Funds

The case was jointly investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office. Inspector General Lucy Lang said Goswami’s actions amounted to a serious breach of public trust.

AditiUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Indian-Origin Man Faces 15-Year Jail Term In US For Moonlighting, 'Stealing' $50,000 From State Funds | File Pic

An Indian-origin man in the United States has been arrested for allegedly holding two simultaneous jobs and fraudulently drawing a salary from state funds amounting to $50,000.

Identified as Mehul Goswami, he is now facing a possible 15-year prison term on charges of grand larceny.

Dual Employment While on State Payroll

Goswami was reportedly employed remotely by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) while also working a second full-time job in the nearby town of Malta. According to investigators, he continued to claim a salary from the state despite being employed elsewhere.

FPJ Shorts
AP TET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Schedule
AP TET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Schedule
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'Mahagathbandhan Has No Substance On Ground,' Says BJP MP Ravi Kishan
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'Mahagathbandhan Has No Substance On Ground,' Says BJP MP Ravi Kishan
Jammu & Kashmir: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter Under POCSO Act
Jammu & Kashmir: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter Under POCSO Act
Haryana Government Hikes DA By 3%, 6 Lakh Employees & Pensioners To Benefit From November Salary
Haryana Government Hikes DA By 3%, 6 Lakh Employees & Pensioners To Benefit From November Salary

The case was jointly investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office. Inspector General Lucy Lang said Goswami’s actions amounted to a serious breach of public trust.

“Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Goswami’s alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust,” Lang said, adding that working two full-time jobs while claiming to be on state duty was “an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars.”

Authorities added that under revised New York State rules, the offence is considered non-bailable. “We truly value the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners. This is a perfect example of the power of collaboration, and we look forward to this case's successful resolution in court,” a statement read, as quoted by NDTV.

Growing Trend of Moonlighting

The practice of holding multiple jobs, known as moonlighting, has become increasingly common in recent years. According to data from the US Census Bureau, there was an approximate 10 percent rise in the number of Americans holding more than one job between 1996 and 2018.

Figures from the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics show that more than four million American worker held two jobs in 2022, with several hundred thousand managing two full-time roles simultaneously.

In India, moonlighting has also gained traction, particularly in the IT sector, as employees seek to supplement stagnant wages amid rising living costs. Companies are reportedly tightening compliance rules and actively screening workers for undisclosed secondary employment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian-Origin Man Faces 15-Year Jail Term In US For Moonlighting, 'Stealing' $50,000 From State...

Indian-Origin Man Faces 15-Year Jail Term In US For Moonlighting, 'Stealing' $50,000 From State...

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian Teen With UAE Golden Visa Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest During...

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian Teen With UAE Golden Visa Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest During...

Days After Ontario Crash, Viral Video Surfaces Showing Punjabi Driver Cooking Curry In Moving Truck;...

Days After Ontario Crash, Viral Video Surfaces Showing Punjabi Driver Cooking Curry In Moving Truck;...

Ashley Tellis, India-Born US Strategist Arrested In Espionage Case, Gets Pre-Trial Release On $1.5m...

Ashley Tellis, India-Born US Strategist Arrested In Espionage Case, Gets Pre-Trial Release On $1.5m...

'If She’s A 10, You’re An Asset': Elon Musk Reacts To Report Of Female Spies From China & Russia...

'If She’s A 10, You’re An Asset': Elon Musk Reacts To Report Of Female Spies From China & Russia...