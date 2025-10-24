Indian-Origin Man Faces 15-Year Jail Term In US For Moonlighting, 'Stealing' $50,000 From State Funds | File Pic

An Indian-origin man in the United States has been arrested for allegedly holding two simultaneous jobs and fraudulently drawing a salary from state funds amounting to $50,000.

Identified as Mehul Goswami, he is now facing a possible 15-year prison term on charges of grand larceny.

Dual Employment While on State Payroll

Goswami was reportedly employed remotely by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) while also working a second full-time job in the nearby town of Malta. According to investigators, he continued to claim a salary from the state despite being employed elsewhere.

The case was jointly investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office. Inspector General Lucy Lang said Goswami’s actions amounted to a serious breach of public trust.

“Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Goswami’s alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust,” Lang said, adding that working two full-time jobs while claiming to be on state duty was “an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars.”

Authorities added that under revised New York State rules, the offence is considered non-bailable. “We truly value the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners. This is a perfect example of the power of collaboration, and we look forward to this case's successful resolution in court,” a statement read, as quoted by NDTV.

Growing Trend of Moonlighting

The practice of holding multiple jobs, known as moonlighting, has become increasingly common in recent years. According to data from the US Census Bureau, there was an approximate 10 percent rise in the number of Americans holding more than one job between 1996 and 2018.

Figures from the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics show that more than four million American worker held two jobs in 2022, with several hundred thousand managing two full-time roles simultaneously.

In India, moonlighting has also gained traction, particularly in the IT sector, as employees seek to supplement stagnant wages amid rising living costs. Companies are reportedly tightening compliance rules and actively screening workers for undisclosed secondary employment.