 Indian-origin man dies in Singapore after being pushed down from stairs
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian-origin man dies in Singapore after being pushed down from stairs

Indian-origin man dies in Singapore after being pushed down from stairs

Thevandran Shanmugam, 34, fell backwards down the stairs at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road last month.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Indian-origin man dies in Singapore after being pushed down from stairs | representative pic

Singapore: A 34-year-old Indian-origin man died after being allegedly pushed by another person down a flight of stairs outside a shopping mall in Singapore.

Thevandran Shanmugam, 34, fell backwards down the stairs at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road last month.

He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken to a hospital, reported The Straits Times newspaper on Friday.

Read Also
US man sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing 5-year-old Indian-origin girl
article-image

Accused charged with 'voluntarily causing grievous hurt'

He was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Friday evening, it said.

Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha, 27, who pushed Shanmugam, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt a day after the incident.

It was not mentioned in court documents if the two men knew each other before the incident.

The incident allegedly happened outside a popular nightspot at Concorde Shopping Mall which houses several bars and nightclubs on Orchard Road.

The nightclub on Friday refuted claims that Shanmugam had visited its premises in the morning on the day he was attacked.

Urging people not to speculate, Club Rumours extended its condolences to the Shanmugam family and said it was "extremely sad and sorry for their loss".

If convicted, Azfary could be jailed for up to 10 years, as well as caned or fined.

According to court documents, Azfary had allegedly committed the offence while under a remission order after being jailed for other offences.

If convicted, he can face an additional jail term of up to 178 days, according to the report.

A remission order is issued to allow an inmate to spend a portion of his sentence outside of jail. 

Read Also
Watch: Indian-origin man brutally stabs Canadian national to death, suspected to have Khalistani...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian-origin man dies in Singapore after being pushed down from stairs

Indian-origin man dies in Singapore after being pushed down from stairs

Cancer and heart disease may get vaccines by 2030; details inside

Cancer and heart disease may get vaccines by 2030; details inside

Ukraine Dy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova to begin India visit from April 9, 1st visit since war

Ukraine Dy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova to begin India visit from April 9, 1st visit since war

WATCH: Vladimir Putin meets awkward silence after his speech for foreign ambassadors

WATCH: Vladimir Putin meets awkward silence after his speech for foreign ambassadors

US: 6 shot on beach near vacation rentals in South Carolina; shocking videos surface

US: 6 shot on beach near vacation rentals in South Carolina; shocking videos surface