Watch: Indian-origin man brutally stabs Canadian national to death, suspected to have Khalistani links; shocking video surfaces |

After a stabbing at a Vancouver Starbucks on Sunday, one person was charged with second-degree murder. According to Vancouver police, the stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m. outside the coffee shop, which is located near West Pender and Granville streets, following a "brief altercation" between two men.

Investigators note the suspect and victim are not believed to have known each other, adding that the “circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing remain under investigation.”

There is also chatter on social media that the man who stabbed the victim is a pro-Khalistani and was seen attending pro-Khalistani rallies in Canada outside the Indian High Commission.

The victim died at the hospital

Despite officers administering first aid, the victim, identified as 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt, died after he was rushed to the hospital.

“We believe this homicide was witnessed by dozens of bystanders, and there may be people with information who have not yet come forward,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who was present in the moments before the stabbing, or anyone who has cell-phone video of the incident.”

The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The violent video, which CityNews has chosen not to release, also shows some bystanders continuing about their business rather than rushing to Schmidt's aid as he collapses.

Schmidts's wife and daughter were present at the site

Schmidt's wife and young daughter were reportedly present at the scene as the violence erupted.

Inder Singh Gosal was detained at site

According to police, Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, was detained at the site after bystanders flagged down a VPD officer in the neighbourhood.

According to Addison, neither the suspect nor the victim had a major criminal past.

The VPD is urging anyone with information regarding what happened to call the Major Crime Section at 604.717.2500.