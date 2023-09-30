Indian High Commissioner In UK Denied Entry In Glasgow Gurdwara By Khalistan Supporters; Video Surfaces |

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was obstructed from entering a gurdwara in Scotland by a group of Khalistan radicals on Friday. The incident unfolded outside the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive, where Doraiswami had a planned meeting with the gurdwara committee.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows Khalistan supporters gathered near the car of the Indian diplomat. They can be seen refusing him entry to the gurdwara, ultimately resulting in his exit from the scene.

UK's Response and Assurance

This incident follows the attack on the Indian High Commission in London earlier, prompting the UK government to assure India of taking necessary measures to safeguard the Indian High Commission in London and its staff.

British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat emphasized that the radicalisation of UK citizens is a British problem, vowing to address any attempts to radicalize individuals in various directions.

Challenges in Canada

Meanwhile, Canada has become a contentious ground, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial claim involving Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. India has vehemently rejected these allegations, labelling them as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, highlighted a climate of violence in Canada, citing instances of threats, violence and intimidation against Indian diplomats and missions. He urged the international community not to overlook these incidents and emphasized the need to draw attention to the escalating situation in Canada.

India's Response and Advisory

In response to the worsening situation, India has suspended its visa services in Canada and issued an advisory for its citizens and travellers to exercise utmost caution due to growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in the country.