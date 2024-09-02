 India To Take Decision On Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Extradition
India To Take Decision On Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Extradition

The Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain, said on September 1 that it is up to the decision of India whether to extradite former PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina with PM Narendra Modi | File/X

Dhaka: Bangladesh's temporary government is determined to bring deposed PM Sheikh Hasina back to face justice, foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain said on September 5, putting the responsibility on India to decide to extradite her. If our legal system desires it, we will certainly make an effort to bring her back. There is a pact (with India) and legal procedures. He advised reporters not to speculate.

The foreign affairs adviser suggested enquiring with India about the interim government's knowledge of Hasina's whereabouts in India.

Bangladesh has cancelled the diplomatic passports of Hasina and her relatives, leading to uncertainty about her ability to remain in India and the possibility of extradition. Officials at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs allowed the former Prime Minister to enter India on short notice, following her escape from Bangladesh during a recent student-led uprising.

Hossain pointed out that MoUs with India were not legally binding, and could always be reviewed in the national interest. He verified that Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, will participate in the 79th UNGA session this month.

The three options lie within the diplomacy India would like to maintain between Delhi and Dhaka. The first option, according to the report, is for India to collaborate with a friend nation that can safeguard and accept Sheikh Hasina under political asylum. India has conversed with the US, Saudi Arabia, and the United Emirates, along with a couple of European countries, about the situation but has been unable to draw success.

The second option that India has is to regard political asylum within country and safeguard the former PM of Bangladesh, who has been a friend to the nation. This decision has the possibility of strained relations with Bangladesh. The third option that lies with India is to extradict the former PM back to Bangladesh.

How Will Sheikh Hasina Travel?

As the interim government of Bangladesh has dismissed political passports assigned to former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, a major question has aroused about the travel management of Sheikh as she does not withhold her legal passport. There are speculations that India might help Sheikh with a Delhi passport.

