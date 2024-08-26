Bangladesh Interim Government Dismisses 2 Diplomats Serving In India Amid Suspense Over Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina |

Amid uncertainty over former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's future, the interim government in Bangladesh has relieved two diplomats serving at the High Commission in India. The order, issued by the caretaker government led by Muhammad Yunus, took effect on August 17.

According to a report by India Today, Shaban Mahmud, First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, was asked to resign from his post. Another diplomat, Ranjan Sen, also a First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata, resigned from his position on Saturday, despite being contracted to serve until the end of 2026. Both diplomats are expected to return to Bangladesh soon.

Following Sheikh Hasina's political downfall in Bangladesh amid widespread protests, India withdrew "non-essential" staff and the families of diplomats from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka earlier this month.

Sheikh Hasina, who fled Bangladesh and sought refuge in India, has sparked anger among the Bangladeshi people, who view her presence in India as Delhi sheltering an enemy of the state. The caretaker government's decision to revoke her diplomatic passport has made her extradition to Bangladesh increasingly likely.

Hasina, who has been in India for at least three weeks, faces over 50 cases in Bangladesh, including accusations of involvement in 42 murders. She does not hold a passport from any country other than Bangladesh.

While Hasina has remained silent about her future plans, her son, Sajeeb Wazed, has indicated that she may remain in India for some time. Initially, there was speculation that Hasina might seek asylum in the UK or the USA, but reports suggest that no Western countries are currently willing to grant her asylum.