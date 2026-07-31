India Slams Pakistan Over PoK Protest Crackdown, Urges Global Probe Into Killings | Video

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | PTI

India on Friday strongly criticised Pakistan's response to the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), accusing Islamabad of using force against civilians and calling on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights violations in the region.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan's own leadership had effectively acknowledged the consequences of its long-standing policy of supporting militant groups.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jaiswal said the Pakistani establishment had branded protesting civilians as enemies while admitting that militant groups once trained, funded and armed by the state to operate in India had now turned against Pakistan itself.

"The special assistant to the Prime Minister on political affairs openly admitted that the very Mujahideen that the Pakistani establishment trained, funded, armed and sent to India have now turned their guns inward, weaponizing themselves against the state," Jaiswal said.

He further said the recently held elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reflected a deep rejection of the Pakistani establishment and exposed the growing instability in the region.

Highlighting allegations of excessive use of force, Jaiswal said people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had appealed to international organisations for an independent investigation into what they described as unlawful killings during the crackdown on protests.

"We urge that the international community should scrutinize Pakistan's actions and hold it accountable for its atrocities," he said.

Separately, the MEA also took exception to the use of the term "Pakistani Kashmir" by The New York Times, reiterating that the territory is legally part of India and urging international media outlets and stakeholders to use terminology consistent with India's position.

Jaiswal reaffirmed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India, stating that this has remained New Delhi's consistent position.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His remarks came after the Indian Embassy in the United States criticised a headline published by The New York Times that referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as "Pakistani Kashmir." The Embassy described the terminology as inaccurate and misleading, asserting that the correct description is "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir."

In a post on X, the Embassy reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have always been, and will continue to remain, an integral part of India. It also accused Pakistan of illegally occupying parts of these territories and alleged that Islamabad continues to use violence against the people living in the occupied region.

India has consistently maintained that the entire region of Jammu & Kashmir, including areas under Pakistan's occupation, is an integral part of the country and has repeatedly objected to terminology that it believes legitimises Pakistan's control over the territory.

(With Inputs From ANI)