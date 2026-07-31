President Trump Reacts To Ceuta Migrant Crisis, Warns US Could Face Similar Surge If Democrats Return To Power | X @FinanzasArgy & File Pic

US President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the massive migrant influx into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, using the unfolding crisis to warn that the United States could face a similar situation if Democrats return to power.

Speaking to Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on July 31, Trump pointed to images of the large-scale border crossings in Ceuta and said they served as a warning for the United States.

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"It's terrible. Remember that picture. That's going to be us in three years if the wrong side gets in," Trump said, referring to the possibility of Democrats winning future elections.

He further criticised the Democratic Party's approach to immigration, adding, "If the Democrats get in, you will not live a very good life."

Trump's remarks came as Spain grappled with an unprecedented migrant surge in Ceuta, prompting authorities to deploy the military to help manage the crisis. Tens of thousands of migrants entered the Spanish enclave from neighbouring Morocco, overwhelming local authorities and straining emergency services.

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Read Also EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Condemns Ceuta Border Crossings, Vows Support For Spain

According to officials, at least 18 people died during the mass crossings, underscoring the human cost of the crisis.

Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous city on the northern coast of Africa bordering Morocco, has long been a major entry point for irregular migration into Europe. The latest surge has triggered heightened security measures and renewed debate over border protection, migration policies and efforts to combat human smuggling networks.